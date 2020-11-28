Recommended Reading: Using AI to create alarmingly realistic fake people

Designed to deceive: Do these people look real to you?
Kashmir Hill and Jeremy White, The New York Times
Fake personas on the internet are nothing new, but completely fake people that appear to be alarmingly real in photographs or animations are becoming increasingly common. To better understand how easy this process can be, The New York Times created an AI system that generates portraits of people who don’t exist using publicly available GAN (generative adversarial network) software from Nvidia. And with the simple adjustment of a slider, you can tweak race, gender, age, mood and more as you read about it.