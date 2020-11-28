Recommended Reading: Using AI to create alarmingly realistic fake people

Latest in Gear

Image credit: gece33 via Getty Images

Facial Recognition System concept
gece33 via Getty Images

Designed to deceive: Do these people look real to you?

Kashmir Hill and Jeremy White, The New York Times

Fake personas on the internet are nothing new, but completely fake people that appear to be alarmingly real in photographs or animations are becoming increasingly common. To better understand how easy this process can be, The New York Times created an AI system that generates portraits of people who don’t exist using publicly available GAN (generative adversarial network) software from Nvidia. And with the simple adjustment of a slider, you can tweak race, gender, age, mood and more as you read about it.

GPS rules everything. And it's getting a big upgrade

Jon Skillings, CNET

Soon, the GPS system the world relies on will offer stronger signals powered by satellites that last longer and are easier to update. CNET explains how vital the system is to everyday life and what the upgrades will do.

Meet GPT-3. It has learned to code (and blog and argue).

Cade Metz, The New York Times

OpenAI’s GPT-3 natural language system was trained on digital books, Wikipedia, blog posts, social media entries and more. Now, the system can tweet, write poetry, translate languages and create code with little direction from its creators.

openai, gpt-3, gps, gps 3, gps iii
