Recommended Reading: Using AI to create alarmingly realistic fake people

Jon Skillings, CNET

Soon, the GPS system the world relies on will offer stronger signals powered by satellites that last longer and are easier to update. CNET explains how vital the system is to everyday life and what the upgrades will do.

Cade Metz, The New York Times

OpenAI’s GPT-3 natural language system was trained on digital books, Wikipedia, blog posts, social media entries and more. Now, the system can tweet, write poetry, translate languages and create code with little direction from its creators.