James Trew, Playboy

A 23-year-old woman tells the story of how her Instagram posts were used to create a sex doll based on her appearance. When a follower alerted her to a forum about the matter, it began an insane series of events. In an era where deepfakes are commonplace, it seems the new fakes are “real” objects.

Andy Greenberg, Wired

There’s been a lot of talk about using smartphone apps to track the spread of COVID-19. However, each new proposal is almost immediately met with a list of privacy concerns. Wired has the details on three separate projects and how each one has the goal of helping the public without sacrificing privacy.

Sarah Frier, Bloomberg Businessweek

In an excerpt from her book No Filter, Frier chronicles how Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg drove away Instagram founder and CEO Kevin Systrom after the social network company acquired the photo-sharing app.