Record-breaking Faraday Future prototype EVs are up for auction

Remember Faraday Future? It’s the electric vehicle startup that, when it launched in 2015, was promising to shakeup the EV industry and become a rival to Tesla. Since then, the company has struggled with funding, production and legal issues. A Faraday Future EV comparable to anything Tesla offers never materialized, though the company is still around. But the startup did create a few prototypes, and two of them are now up for auction.

The 2016 Faraday Future FF 91 Prototype’s listing on Worldwide Auctioneers was first spotted by TechCrunch. Both vehicles are five-passenger SUVs featuring 130 kWh battery, three electric motors and 1,050 HP. It seems one is the actual vehicle that broke the EV world record at the 2017 Pikes Peak International hill climb, and that in 2018 did 0-60 MPH in 2.3 seconds in Las Vegas, according to the listing. It also says the EPA rated the vehicle at a 378-mile range.