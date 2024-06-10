Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 remake are coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac

On a day when there were a few other Apple-related announcements, Capcom snuck in one of its own. Two more Resident Evil games are coming to iOS, iPadOS and macOS: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, coming next month, and the Resident Evil 2 remake, which is “currently in development.” Capcom promises a “console quality experience” for the games, which run on the publisher’s RE Engine and use Apple’s MetalFX Upscaling tech.

The company says both games will have a free demo (for “a portion of each game”) at launch, but you’ll need to make “a single purchase” to unlock each title’s full experience. Capcom hasn’t announced pricing for the new games. For reference, the App Store’s current installments in the series, Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village, cost $30 and $16, respectively (plus extra for optional DLC).

Speaking of downloadable content, Capcom says Resident Evil 7’s main game and Not A Hero DLC will launch together as a bundle. Optional DLC will include the Gold Edition upgrade, which includes End of Zoe, Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, the 5-Coin Set, Survival Pack and Madhouse difficulty mode.

The iOS and iPadOS versions of Resident Evil 7 will include “enhanced controls with a new Auto Fire feature.” The idea is to make the game more playable on touch screens with an option to automatically fire weapons after aiming at enemies for a set time. The game will also support MFi gamepads.

To play Resident Evil 7, you’ll need recent Apple devices. It only supports the iPhone 15 Pro series, iPads and Macs with Apple Silicon chips (M1 or later). Capcom hasn’t yet provided the hardware requirements for Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard arrives on July 2, and Capcom says you can pre-order it today. However, it isn’t yet live in the App Store at the time of publication.