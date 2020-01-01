Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capcom

'Resident Evil: Resistance' adds Nemesis as a playable character

The multiplayer experience also adds Nicholai Ginovaef as a Mastermind.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
18m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Resident Evil: Resistance
Capcom

You’ll now be able to play as Resident Evil’s most iconic monster in the RE 3 remake’s multiplayer mode. The latest Resident Evil: Resistance update adds Nemesis as a playable character for the first time in the franchise and also adds former Russian special forces Nicholai Ginovaef as a Mastermind.

Resistance, which was originally supposed to be a spinoff, pits four Survivors against a Mastermind that can lay traps and sic monsters on them. If you choose to play as Nicholai, you’ll be able to control Nemesis to hunt Survivors down, though you can also use camera-mounted firearms, as well as trackers to keep an eye on them.

In an interview with PlayStation’s Tim Turi, the RE 3 and Resistance teams talked about how they redesigned Nemesis for a new audience. He still says “STARS” over and over, but he now has a new outfit and a new ability to infect zombies with parasites — that is, in addition to wielding a Rocket Launcher so powerful it can wipe out whole Survivor teams at once. The free update with Nemesis and Nicholai is now available for download.

In this article: Resident Evil: Resistance, Resident Evil 3, Nemesis, Capcom, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Balmuda's $329 steam-based toaster finally arrives in the US

Balmuda's $329 steam-based toaster finally arrives in the US

View
The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

View
Epic Game Store's Mega Sale is back, and 'GTA V' is free

Epic Game Store's Mega Sale is back, and 'GTA V' is free

View
Apple could launch an 'affordable' 10-inch iPad this year

Apple could launch an 'affordable' 10-inch iPad this year

View
VanMoof’s S3 e-bike is better, cheaper, and just as stylish

VanMoof’s S3 e-bike is better, cheaper, and just as stylish

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr