'Resident Evil: Resistance' adds Nemesis as a playable character

You’ll now be able to play as Resident Evil’s most iconic monster in the RE 3 remake’s multiplayer mode. The latest Resident Evil: Resistance update adds Nemesis as a playable character for the first time in the franchise and also adds former Russian special forces Nicholai Ginovaef as a Mastermind.

Resistance, which was originally supposed to be a spinoff, pits four Survivors against a Mastermind that can lay traps and sic monsters on them. If you choose to play as Nicholai, you’ll be able to control Nemesis to hunt Survivors down, though you can also use camera-mounted firearms, as well as trackers to keep an eye on them.