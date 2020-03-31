Latest in Gaming

Image credit:

Delayed 'Resident Evil: Resistance' beta goes live on PC and PS4

You can try the multiplayer game for free until April 3rd.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
53m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Capcom

After technical issues forced Capcom to delay the Resident Evil: Resistance beta on PC and PlayStation 4, it's now available on those platforms in addition to Xbox One. You'll need to install an update to try it on PS4 and Steam.

You can check out the multiplayer game for free until April 3rd, after which you'll need to own the Resident Evil 3 remake to keep playing. When Capcom announced the latter, which it will release that same day, it said Resident Evil: Resistance would be bundled with its latest stab at reworking a core game from the survival horror series.

Resident Evil: Resistance borrows a page out of the Dead by Daylight playbook. It pits a quartet of survivors against a sole mastermind, who can set forth monsters and place traps to take out the four other players.

In this article: av, beta, capcom, gaming, pc, ps4, resident evil, resident evil 3, resident evil resistance, residentevil, residentevil3, residentevilresistance, steam, xbox one, xboxone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

View
Accidental cross-play makes Star Wars 'Jedi Academy' a console bloodbath

Accidental cross-play makes Star Wars 'Jedi Academy' a console bloodbath

View
Ubisoft offers free games to encourage you to stay at home

Ubisoft offers free games to encourage you to stay at home

View
SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

View
NBA 2K tournament starts Friday with Kevin Durant, Trae Young and more

NBA 2K tournament starts Friday with Kevin Durant, Trae Young and more

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr