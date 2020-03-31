Delayed 'Resident Evil: Resistance' beta goes live on PC and PS4

The Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta is now live again on PS4 and Steam! Please make sure you grab the latest update if you still have problems connecting to a match! Sorry again for the delay and huge thanks to the community for helping us test out our open beta build! https://t.co/S7RMlpWyx2 — Al Yang (@QQBert) March 31, 2020

You can check out the multiplayer game for free until April 3rd, after which you'll need to own the Resident Evil 3 remake to keep playing. When Capcom announced the latter, which it will release that same day, it said Resident Evil: Resistance would be bundled with its latest stab at reworking a core game from the survival horror series.

Resident Evil: Resistance borrows a page out of the Dead by Daylight playbook. It pits a quartet of survivors against a sole mastermind, who can set forth monsters and place traps to take out the four other players.