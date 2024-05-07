Return to Monkey Island comes to Apple Arcade in June

Apple is adding a bunch of new titles to its Arcade video game subscription service next month, including Return to Monkey Island. It's the first new entry in the franchise by series creator Ron Gilbert since Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge, which was released way back in 1991. The game still revolves around the pirate Guybrush Threepwood who's on a journey to unearth the secret of Monkey Island. You'll see some familiar locations from the older games in the new title, which also features Threepwood's wife Elaine Marley and his arch-enemy, the zombie pirate LeChuck. Return to Monkey Island is already available on the App Store, but it's coming to Apple Arcade on June 6 where subscribers can access the whole game, including the in-app purchases non-subscribers would have to buy.

Ubisoft's Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse by Ubisoft is also arriving on the subscription service on the same date, along with Tomb of the Mask by Playgendary and Fabulous - Wedding Disaster by GameHouse. Before those games become available on Arcade, though, Where Cards Fall will make its way to the Apple Vision Pro first. The award-winning puzzle game with a coming-of-age narrative will feature tactile controls designed especially for the mixed reality headset. Players will have to use natural gestures to build bridges, pathways and other structures with a house of cards so that they can get around various landscapes. Where Cards Fall for the Apple Vision Pro will be available on May 30.

