'Returnal' players need to take a break before a bug eats their save files

The 1.3.3 update introduced a problem that is erasing hours of progress.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|05.05.21
@Rjcc

Sponsored Links

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
May 5th, 2021
In this article: roguelite, news, gaming, Housemarque, PS5, Returnal
Returnal
Housemarque

Today the first update for Returnal rolled out and Housemarque has already pulled the patch after players complained about losing their progress in the game. While the rogue-lite invites you to repeat runs over and over again, it tracks progress against many of the game's challenges, and according to reports, many players were losing either all of their progress, or just anything new they attempted since the patch.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.
i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

According to Housemarque, "We are fixing the issue now and a new patch will be published in a few hours." If you see the CE-100028-1 error message, then you've been affected by the bug. If your system already downloaded the 1.3.3 update, then they advise not playing until the new patch rolls out, and said that anyone who downloaded it will need to reinstall the game.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget