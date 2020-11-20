RHA's new wireless earbuds have ANC and wireless charging

Scottish audio brand RHA may not be well known, but it often punches well above its own weight compared to its more famous rivals. The company is launching its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, TrueControl, with built-in ANC and wireless charging in the case.
TrueControl pack Qualcomm AptX sound signature, active noise cancellation and a total battery life of 20 hours. That’s likely to be a fairly conservative estimate too, since RHA says that the earbuds will last for five hours at a time with ANC activated.