Image credit: RHA

RHA's new wireless earbuds have ANC and wireless charging

Buyers also get Comply Foam tips for a better fit inside the ear.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Image of RHA's TrueControl wireless earbuds
RHA

Scottish audio brand RHA may not be well known, but it often punches well above its own weight compared to its more famous rivals. The company is launching its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, TrueControl, with built-in ANC and wireless charging in the case. 

TrueControl pack Qualcomm AptX sound signature, active noise cancellation and a total battery life of 20 hours. That’s likely to be a fairly conservative estimate too, since RHA says that the earbuds will last for five hours at a time with ANC activated.

As well as wireless charging, which is still a rarity in true wireless cases, the company has seen to include Comply Foam ear tips. There are three pairs of Comply tips in the box, as well as an additional seven pairs of RHA silicon-molded tips to help you find a perfect fit. 

In terms of the noise cancellation, you can switch between ANC and ambient noise modes with a tap, and you can customize your sound profiles from inside the companion app. The app also lets you assign controls to specific buttons and find them should they go missing inside your home. 

The full retail price of the TrueControl is $299.95, or £249.95 in its native UK, although the company is offering a fairly tasty reward if you pre-order now. Use the code FIRSTINLINE when you order, and the price will fall to $239.96, or £199.96.

