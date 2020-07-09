RHA's TrueConnect 2 earbuds have longer battery life and 'refined' sound

Glasgow-based RHA debuted its AirPod-like TrueConnect true wireless earbuds in 2018, offering an alternative to Apple’s take on the audio gear for $169.95. Now that the first model has some age on it, the company is announcing a refined version: the TrueConnect 2. The design is largely the same with the soft-touch matte finish returning on the familiar stem form factor. In fact, the two models are nearly identical. RHA did add dust protection to the second generation, making them IP55 rated compared to the IPX5 designation on the original. This means they’ll now stand up to dust in addition to sweat and splashes.

RHA also brought back it’s flip charging case that rotates to open. In terms of battery life, the TrueConnect 2 has nearly double the play time at nine hours on a charge. That’s up from five on the first model. Total listening time when you factor in the case and the earbuds together is increased from 25 hours to 44 hours. In other words, the case offers nearly four full charges (35 hours) in addition to what the earbuds themselves can hold. There’s also a quick charge feature that will give you an hour of use in just 10 minutes.