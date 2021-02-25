'Riders Republic' is an extreme sports MMO from the studio behind 'Steep'

Ubisoft is working on a new sports action game called Riders Republic. Set in the heartland of the US, the upcoming multiplayer title allows up to 50 players to race one another on bike, skis, snowboard and wingsuit across an open world that takes inspiration from US National Parks.

The studio that’s working on Riders Republic is Ubisoft Annecy. That’s the same development team that gave us 2016’s Steep. While not a direct sequel, Riders Republic builds on many of the ideas the studio explored with Steep. As you play the game, you’ll also be able to get new equipment for your character and compete in X Games-style competitions.