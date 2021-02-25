Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

'Riders Republic' is an extreme sports MMO from the studio behind 'Steep'

It hits current and next-generation consoles on February 25th, 2021.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
6m ago
Riders Republic
Ubisoft

Ubisoft is working on a new sports action game called Riders Republic. Set in the heartland of the US, the upcoming multiplayer title allows up to 50 players to race one another on bike, skis, snowboard and wingsuit across an open world that takes inspiration from US National Parks.

The studio that’s working on Riders Republic is Ubisoft Annecy. That’s the same development team that gave us 2016’s Steep. While not a direct sequel, Riders Republic builds on many of the ideas the studio explored with Steep. As you play the game, you’ll also be able to get new equipment for your character and compete in X Games-style competitions.

You’ll be able to play Riders Republic on February 25th, 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia and PC where the game will be available through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft’s UPlay storefront.

In this article: Ubisoft, video games, PlayStation 4, PS4, PlayStation 5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, Stadia, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Annecy, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
