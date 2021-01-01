Gig economy drivers in California sue to overturn Prop 22

Despite passing with a wide 58 to 42 percent margin in November, California’s Proposition 22, which sought to keep gig-economy workers in the state classified as independent contractors, hasn’t become any less controversial. In a filing with the state’s supreme court spotted by TechCrunch, a group made up of the Service Employees International Union, SEIU California State Council, as well as three drivers and one passenger, challenged the legality of the measure. They allege it violated a provision in California’s constitution that states ballot initiatives can only address a single issue.
“Prop. 22 unconstitutionally limits the power of elected officials to govern, illegally stripping workers of their basic right to organize for improvements to their pay and working conditions and illegally excluding them from the state’s workers’ compensation program,” the group said in a statement. They want to overturn the measure. We’ve reached out to Uber and Lyft for comment, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from the companies.