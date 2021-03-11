Amazon's Ring Alarm Pro is now available

First announced at the end of September, the Ring Alarm Pro is now available to order online. In an email to Engadget, Amazon said it began shipping the device to customers this morning. It combines an Eero WiFi 6 with a home security system.

As with most of its security devices, you can buy the system as part of several bundles. That said, if you want the router on its own, it’s $250. Another option is to buy it as part of a $300 eight-piece kit that comes with a keypad and multiple sensors. Keep in mind you’ll need a Ring Protect subscription to take advantage of many of its more features. The Pro tier will set you back $20 a month or $200 per year upfront. It comes with features like cloud video storage, professional monitoring and Alexa Guard Plus .