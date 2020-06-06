Riot Games will donate $1 million to support racial equality

Riot Games President Dylan Jadeja has published a letter revealing how the company intends to help combat racism and injustice. In it, Jadeja has announced that the developer is committing $1 million on efforts focusing on areas that the company believes “require attention and in which [it] can have an impact.” Those include areas include justice reform, investing in minority-owned businesses, creating opportunities for minorities in the industry, continued education and addressing bias and discrimination in the workforce.

To start with, Riot Games will make an initial contribution to The Innocence Project and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Both organizations have been vocal in the fight against police violence following the death of George Floyd. The developer will also match up to $1,000 per employee’s qualifying donations to these two and other organizations.