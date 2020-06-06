Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Riot Games

Riot Games will donate $1 million to support racial equality

It's making initial donations to The Innocence Project and ACLU.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
53m ago
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Riot Games
Riot Games

Riot Games President Dylan Jadeja has published a letter revealing how the company intends to help combat racism and injustice. In it, Jadeja has announced that the developer is committing $1 million on efforts focusing on areas that the company believes “require attention and in which [it] can have an impact.” Those include areas include justice reform, investing in minority-owned businesses, creating opportunities for minorities in the industry, continued education and addressing bias and discrimination in the workforce.

To start with, Riot Games will make an initial contribution to The Innocence Project and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Both organizations have been vocal in the fight against police violence following the death of George Floyd. The developer will also match up to $1,000 per employee’s qualifying donations to these two and other organizations.

“We took time this week to look inward and to be thoughtful and deliberate in how Riot can truly help combat racism and injustice. After all, true change starts at home. We have had a long standing commitment to combating this within our games, but we realized that is not enough,” Jadeja wrote in his letter. Riot Games, like many other developers, has to grapple with online games’ notoriously toxic environments, which are usually rife with racism, misogyny and homophobia.

It’s also not the only gaming company that’s donating to causes that support racial equality. Electronic Arts also recently announced that it’s donating $1 million to “organizations dedicated to the fight for racial justice in the US and against discrimination around the world.” Humble also announced a $1 million fund dedicated to helping publish games by black developers.

In this article: RIOT GAMES, Riot, aclu, Black Lives Matter, racism, Anti-racism, the innocence project, games, video games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Atmospheric CO2 hits a record high while emissions drop

Atmospheric CO2 hits a record high while emissions drop

View
The first live 'Destiny 2' event kicks off at 1PM ET (updated)

The first live 'Destiny 2' event kicks off at 1PM ET (updated)

View
Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

View
NASA orders Lunar Gateway's crew cabin from Northrop Grumman

NASA orders Lunar Gateway's crew cabin from Northrop Grumman

View
'Command & Conquer Remastered' updates 90s RTS action for 4K monitors

'Command & Conquer Remastered' updates 90s RTS action for 4K monitors

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr