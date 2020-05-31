Riot Games team-up will offer mental health support to players in crisis via text

Riot Games announced a partnership with Crisis Text Line to offer free, confidential support for gamers facing a mental health crisis. This is the latest initiative by the League of Legends developer to support the well-being of their gaming community. Riot Games also already works with Active Minds, a nonprofit that promotes mental health education and healthy gaming practices.

Riot Games and Active Minds collaborated on a 2019 survey that asked North American League of Legends players to rank the social cause they care about most. Nearly half the respondents ranked “good health and mental well-being” as their top priority, above quality education, climate change, clean energy and poverty reduction. Esports enthusiasts typically fall into the demographics that face the most challenges in accessing mental health care, and Crisis Text Line aims to change that.