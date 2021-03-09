Rivian’s electric pickup and SUV officially have over 300 miles of range

The EPA estimates for the R1T and R1S are in.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|09.03.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
September 3rd, 2021
In this article: electric vehicle, news, gear, r1t, r1s, EV, transportation, Rivian
Rivian
Rivian

In a few short weeks, Rivian will start shipping its first R1T pickup and R1S SUV "Launch Edition" models to consumers. If you’ve been thinking about preordering one of the vehicles, you’ve had to base your decision on internal estimates from the company. No more. The Environmental Protection Agency has published its official range guidelines after testing both the R1S and R1T.

Fitted with Rivian’s 135kWh power pack, the EPA says the R1T can travel 314 miles (approximately 505 kilometers) on a single charge, while the R1S can go 316 miles on a full battery. In 2022, Rivian will offer a “Max” pack the company estimates will provide approximately 400 miles of range per charge. The automaker promised to share more details about its EPA certification soon.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget