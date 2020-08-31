Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab gains FAA approval to launch satellites from US soil

It can now operate freely from its LC-2 pad in Virginia.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Rocket Lab launch complex 2 in Virgina
Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is on a roll this week. After successfully returning to launch following a failure in July, the company announced that it has received FAA clearance to launch small satellites from its Electron rockets in the US. So far, all its missions have flown from the Launch Complex 1 (LC-1) facility in New Zealand, but it can now officially operate from its LC-2 pad at Wallops Island, Virginia.

Rocket Lab unveiled the Wallops site late in 2018 and had the opening ceremony towards the end of last year. The company also built a third launch complex in New Zealand, all to serve its goal of eventually launching up to 130 Electron rockets per year. It hopes a lot of those will be for US government customers, so the FAA permit is a big step to “streamline the path to orbit and enable responsive space access from US soil,” the company wrote in a press release.

Rocket Lab’s Electron can launch payloads up to 225 kg (496 pounds) into low Earth orbit (LEO), but it plans to update that to 300 kg (660 pounds) in the near future. While that’s a tiny fraction of the 50,300 pounds the Falcon 9 can carry to LEO, Rocket Lab charges $5 million per flight compared to SpaceX’s $62 million starting cost. There’s no date yet on its first US launch.

In this article: Rocket Lab, satellites, FAA, Wallops Island, Virginia, launch complex 2, license, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

View
NASA tests its water-hunting lunar rover VIPER

NASA tests its water-hunting lunar rover VIPER

View
Samsung's Premiere 4K ultra short throw is the first projector certified for HDR10+

Samsung's Premiere 4K ultra short throw is the first projector certified for HDR10+

View
Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr