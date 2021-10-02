Ford made a garish version of the F-150 for 'Rocket League'

When most video game developers partner with automakers to bring real-world cars into their game, they tend to focus on vehicles most of us can only aspire to own. Not so with Rocket League developer Psyonix. Fresh from its recent collaboration with the NFL, the studio is partnering with Ford to bring the F-150 into its game. The truck looks about as garish as you would expect. It’s also a shape that most Rocket League players don’t like, but as the world’s most popular truck, you have to imagine plenty of people will be into it.

You’ll have the chance to buy it for a limited time between February 20th and February 28th. The Ford F-150 RLE bundle will set you back 1,500 credits. It includes the truck itself, two sets of wheels, boost, audio engine, decal and player banner. All of those were created with input from the F-150 design team, according to Ford.

The bundle is just the start of Ford’s foray into Rocket League and gaming more generally. The company is sponsoring Psyonix’s upcoming Winter Majors event, where you’ll see the F-150 tow away damaged vehicles and repair the pitch. The two will also host a special two-day Freestyle Invitational where players will have the chance to win a real 2021 F-150.