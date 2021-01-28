Super Bowl LV comes to 'Rocket League' with gridiron mode

With Super Bowl LV coming up next month, Rocket League developer Psyonix has announced a new celebration event that’ll let you play a new limited-time gameplay mode. Dubbed Gridiron and only available between February 2nd and 8th, it’s a four-on-four contest that sees the usual Rocket League arena transformed into an NFL field, complete with matching football.

It also tweaks the standard rules of the game. Any player who touches the ball becomes the carrier. That opens up the opportunity for you to pass the football to one of your teammates, but it also means that the opposing team can steal it from you just as easily. You score three points if you pass the ball into your opponent’s goal, and seven if you instead carry it into the zone. Own-goals are only ever worth three points.