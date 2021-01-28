Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Psyonix

Super Bowl LV comes to 'Rocket League' with gridiron mode

You can check it out on starting on February 2nd.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
26m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Rocket League Gridiron
Psyonix

With Super Bowl LV coming up next month, Rocket League developer Psyonix has announced a new celebration event that’ll let you play a new limited-time gameplay mode. Dubbed Gridiron and only available between February 2nd and 8th, it’s a four-on-four contest that sees the usual Rocket League arena transformed into an NFL field, complete with matching football. 

It also tweaks the standard rules of the game. Any player who touches the ball becomes the carrier. That opens up the opportunity for you to pass the football to one of your teammates, but it also means that the opposing team can steal it from you just as easily. You score three points if you pass the ball into your opponent’s goal, and seven if you instead carry it into the zone. Own-goals are only ever worth three points. 

Outside of the new mode, Psyonix has other plans around Super Bowl LV. You’ll have the chance to earn additional titles and bonus experience by completing three separate event challenges over the same timeframe. Additionally, the NFL Pack, which was available for a short time in December, is back. The bundle allows you to deck out your car in the colors of your favorite NFL team.

Five years after its initial release, people continue to find reasons to return to Rocket League, and it’s updates like this that are part of the reason. After going free-to-play in September, the game’s season two update come out at the end of 2020, adding a new arena, customization options and original music from Kaskade.

In this article: Rocket League, Football, NFL, Super Bowl LV, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Robinhood hit with class action lawsuit after it restricts GameStop stock

Robinhood hit with class action lawsuit after it restricts GameStop stock

View
Apple's latest 27-inch iMac is $200 off at Amazon

Apple's latest 27-inch iMac is $200 off at Amazon

View
The redesigned Tesla Model S interior swaps in a steering yoke

The redesigned Tesla Model S interior swaps in a steering yoke

View
NASA's asteroid-sampling OSIRIS-REx probe will head back to Earth in May

NASA's asteroid-sampling OSIRIS-REx probe will head back to Earth in May

View
Tim Cook takes aim at Facebook's practices during privacy conference

Tim Cook takes aim at Facebook's practices during privacy conference

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr