'Rocket League' Season 2 adds a new arena, car and music next week

Sure, Rocket League has been out for more than five years, but it’s never too late to try something new. Rocket League Season 2 goes live on December 9th, adding a new Arena, Rocket Pass, customization options and original music from Kaskade.

The Rocket Pass includes music-themed treats and a new car, the R3MX, plus it unlocks tiers beyond 70. The new Arena, Neon Fields, is an EDM dreamscape with a dark pitch and contrasting lights, and it will be available in Online Playlists and Private Matches when the second seasons starts next Wednesday. In terms of customization, Season 2 adds Player Anthems, an option that broadcasts specific Rocket League music in the arena after scoring a goal. The new season also brings back Rocket Labs as a Casual Limited Time Mode Playlist, and adds fresh competitive rewards, challenges and updates to the Esports Shop.