Image credit: Psyonix

'Rocket League' Season 2 adds a new arena, car and music next week

Check it out for free starting December 9th.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
18m ago
Rocket League Neon Fields Arena 2020
Psyonix

Sure, Rocket League has been out for more than five years, but it’s never too late to try something new. Rocket League Season 2 goes live on December 9th, adding a new Arena, Rocket Pass, customization options and original music from Kaskade.

The Rocket Pass includes music-themed treats and a new car, the R3MX, plus it unlocks tiers beyond 70. The new Arena, Neon Fields, is an EDM dreamscape with a dark pitch and contrasting lights, and it will be available in Online Playlists and Private Matches when the second seasons starts next Wednesday. In terms of customization, Season 2 adds Player Anthems, an option that broadcasts specific Rocket League music in the arena after scoring a goal. The new season also brings back Rocket Labs as a Casual Limited Time Mode Playlist, and adds fresh competitive rewards, challenges and updates to the Esports Shop.

It’s actually makes sense that Rocket League is entering its second season now, half a decade after launch. The game went free-to-play in September, plus it added cross-platform play and debuted on the Epic Games Store at the same time. Feel free to blame — or thank — Fortnite for all of this.

In this article: Rocket League, Psyonix, free to play, indie, Cross-platform, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
