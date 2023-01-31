Rode's first headset is aimed at creators and gamers

Rode only dipped into headphones last year, but now it's ready to unveil its first headset — and this time it's courting gamers in addition to creatives. The NTH-100M takes the familiar design of the NTH-100 but adds a detachable condenser microphone. It's too early to say if the hardware is truly "broadcast-grade," as Rode claims, but the company's reputation for mics bodes well if you want quality audio when you're chatting with teammates or hosting a livestream. You can even buy the boom mic separately (as the NTH-Mic) if you already have the headphones.

The design will otherwise seem familiar. Rode claims the 40mm dynamic drivers are designed for accurate frequency response with minimal distortion. The NTH-100M might be your pick if you want a neutral sound for editing podcasts and videos. You won't get perks like noise cancellation or Bluetooth, but the headset will be surprisingly comfortable. When we tried the NTH-100, we found the cooling gel and other design touches to help for extended listening sessions.

The NTH-100M will retail for $189 which is $50 more than the headphones it's based on. If you already have the NTH-100, you can snag the NTH-Mic separetely for $69. This means if you were holding out and can make use of the mic, the combo deal represents a $20 saving. Or, for that matter, you could always buy the base 100 for listening and upgrade when you're ready to create content.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

The NTH-100M is also a unique product in Rode's lineup. While it's not part of the company's Rode X gaming brand, it's clearly aimed as much at gamers and Twitch streamers as it is musicians and podcasters. In that sense, it straddles the line between consumer and creative in a way that even the headphones didn't quite manage.