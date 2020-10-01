Team shooter 'Rogue Company' is now free-to-play

Rogue Company, a 4v4 team-based multiplayer shooter that arrived in a closed beta early this year, is now free-to-play in an open beta. The game was popular from the start thanks to features like cross-play and the fact that it was touted by the likes of Dr. Disrespect and 100 Thieves.

Developed by First Watch Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios, Rogue Company offers a range of playable characters called Rogues and features objective-based modes and maps set in scenic towns, factories and canals. Each round starts with teams skydiving into maps to compete for various objectives and earn money to buy weapons, equipment and perks.