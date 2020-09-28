Latest in Gear

Roku is adding Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to its 4K devices

A live TV channel guide is also coming to Roku OS 9.4.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
Roku OS 9.4
Roku’s next major OS update is going to be a doozy: the company revealed today that it will support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on select 4K players and TVs. You’ll be able to cast content from your iOS or Mac devices, just like with any other AirPlay-compatible TV, as well as control all of your compatible smart home gear. So chin up Roku fans with Apple TV envy, your streaming lives are going to get a bit easier.

The Apple integration will arrive later this year as part of Roku OS 9.4. Reps also say that most of the company’s 4K devices will support AirPlay 2, except for the aging Roku 4.

Roku OS 9.4 isn’t just an Apple-centric update, though. The company is also adding a live TV channel guide, which will highlight free television currently streaming, and will also integrate over-the-air content for antenna-equipped Roku TVs. You’ll also get surround level controls to pump up your rear speakers (which will definitely kill the balance of your audio setup, but we won’t judge). The new OS will start rolling out to the company’s players later this month. while Roku TVs will receive it over the next few months.

In this article: Roku, Roku OS 9.4, Apple, AirPlay 2, HomeKit, news, gear, entertainment
