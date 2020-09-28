Roku is adding Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to its 4K devices

Roku’s next major OS update is going to be a doozy: the company revealed today that it will support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on select 4K players and TVs. You’ll be able to cast content from your iOS or Mac devices, just like with any other AirPlay-compatible TV, as well as control all of your compatible smart home gear. So chin up Roku fans with Apple TV envy, your streaming lives are going to get a bit easier.

The Apple integration will arrive later this year as part of Roku OS 9.4. Reps also say that most of the company’s 4K devices will support AirPlay 2, except for the aging Roku 4.