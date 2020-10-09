Roku devices are back on sale at Amazon, including the Streambar for $99

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Last month, we saw a number of Roku streaming devices receive big discounts on Amazon — including the Roku Streambar, which went down to $99. Now that sale is back, making it a good time for those who missed it last time to snag an updated streaming gadget. The Roku Streambar is back down to $99, or 24 percent off its normal price, while the Streaming Stick+ and the Express 4K+ are down to $40 and $29, respectively.

If you have an older TV in your home or a smart TV with software that you're not a huge fan of, Roku's Streambar can revamp your system when it comes to audio as well as streaming. It earned a score of 86 from us thanks to its compact size — it'll easily fit into almost any setup — solid audio quality with Dolby Atmos support and its built-in 4K HDR streaming tech.

You're essentially getting a soundbar that doubles as a Roku Ultra (albeit without Dolby Vision support), so movies and TV shows will sound better and you'll have access to all of the streaming services on the Roku platform including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and more. It also works as a Bluetooth speaker as well, but we found the device sounded better when watching action movies than when playing our favorite pop playlists.

The other discounted Roku products are best for those aren't as interested in an audio upgrade as they are in streaming power that comes in a small package. The Streaming Stick+ has ended up in many of our home entertainment guides thanks to its affordability and relatively comprehensive feature set. It supports 4K HDR streaming, long-range wireless connectivity and voice commands with Alexa and the Google Assistant. The Express 4K+ is very similar, but it supports smooth wireless connectivity instead of long-range. Both dongles also come with Roku's voice remote as well.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.