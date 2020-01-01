Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roland

Roland's WM-1 turns your instruments into (MIDI) cord cutters

Clean up your instrument setup with the $70 accessory.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
20m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Roland WM-1
Roland

Let’s face it, when you start building out a fleet of synths, cable management can quickly become an issue, with all those wires connecting everything creating an inescapable rat’s nest. Enter Roland with its new WM-1 Wireless MIDI adapter. It’s a combination 2.4GHz and Bluetooth dongle you plug into your MIDI-compatible instrument that allows it to wirelessly communicate with other MIDI hardware (provided that instrument has a wireless connection as well) and your computer or iOS device. No wires needed. Besides note data, the WM-1 can transfer MIDI sync for tempo, effects, LFOs and loops.

If you have access to a macOS computer or an iOS device, you can connect to the WM-1 over Bluetooth. With Windows computers, you’ll need to buy the $80 WM-1D USB dongle. You can also use the WM-1D to ensure you get the lowest possible latency when playing your instruments. Using the included Fast mode, Roland claims there is a 3ms delay transferring data between devices. That’s better than the internal speed of many hardware devices, according to the company. 

Wireless MIDI adapters aren’t a new concept, but it’s not often you see a large, well-known company like Roland dabble in the category. Before today’s announcement, one of the biggest companies making a wireless adapter was CME with its WIDI Master dongle. At $59, the WIDI Master is more affordable than the $70 Roland WM-1. Of course, both will set you back more than a simple cable, but for some musicians, the extra cost will be worth it.

In this article: Roland, midi, WM-1, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

View
Apple iPad (2020) and iPadOS 14 review

Apple iPad (2020) and iPadOS 14 review

View
Microsoft is bringing Xbox remote play to iOS

Microsoft is bringing Xbox remote play to iOS

View
Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

View
Amazon's superhero show 'The Boys' is getting a college spinoff

Amazon's superhero show 'The Boys' is getting a college spinoff

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr