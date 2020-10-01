Roland's portable TR-6S replicates classic '80s drum machines on a budget

Roland has unveiled a pair of drum machines that recreate sounds from classic models like the TR-606 and TR-909, updated with modern features like real-time recording. The first model is the $400 TR-6S Rhythm Performer (above), essentially a smaller and cheaper version of the TR-8S. It lets you create sounds from ‘80s Roland drum machines like the 606, 707, 808 and 909, and mix them with custom and preset samples and “futuristic” FM tones, according to Roland.
As with past devices, the TR-6S works like a classic step sequencer with TR-REC entry, updated with real-time recording and modern enhancements. It includes effects and comes with a USB audio and MIDI interface that works with mobile or small production setups. The TR-6S arrives in November 2020 for $400.