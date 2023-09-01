'Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland' is a throwback to the NES era

There's a new Rugrats game coming out next year, and you can play it with graphics that make it look like it was developed for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). The Mix Games and Wallride have unveiled Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, which you can play either in HD cartoon mode or in 8bit mode, if you're feeling nostalgic. It's a puzzle platformer where you have to control the Rugrat of your choice — Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil — as they pretend that they're inside a game.

Its official page says: "Through the power of imagination, the babies transform Tommy's house into a video game world full of action, excitement, and adventure!" The game features multiple levels with different themes and bosses, and each Rugrat has unique abilities of their own that you can use to navigate the environment and to defeat enemies. You can also play solo or in a two-player coop if you want to enjoy the game with friends.

According to the developers' announcement, the game is making its way to PC and consoles sometime next year. They didn't say which consoles exactly, but Mix confirmed on Twitter that it will be playable on NES hardware. The game will most likely be available as a software download, but the developers are also planning to release physical versions of the title via Limited Run Games.

You can watch a trailer of Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland below: