Survival game 'Rust' will hit PS4 and Xbox One on May 21st

At long last, multiplayer survival game Rust will hit PS4 and Xbox One this spring. Double Eleven, which is porting the game from PC, will release the console versions of Rust on May 21st.

Rust tasks you with staying alive in a dangerous open world. You'll need to find resources, scrounge up food and build shelters. Up to 100 players can be on the same server, and how you interact with (or avoid) them is up to you. The PC version has blown up over the last few months after some popular Twitch streamers started playing it. Rust had an average Steam player count of almost 118,000 at any given time in February.

The Rust console editions will be a different experience from the PC version with a separate roadmap. Double Eleven plans to update the PS4 and Xbox One ports regularly with its own improvements, along with content from original developer Facepunch. There will be cross-play support for the console versions, but you won't be able to hop onto the same server as PC players.

Getting Rust to run decently on consoles took a lot of work, according to Double Eleven. It noted that early PS4 and Xbox One units have CPUs equivalent to a 2013 MacBook Pro, which is very far from what you'd need to run the PC version of Rust.

During the first console test, it took as long as 45 minutes to load the game's huge map. Double Eleven managed to crush the loading time down to around a minute, thankfully. Here's hoping Rust will fire up even faster on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Pre-orders are now open for the Rust console editions. The standard version costs $50 and it includes a pre-order bonus pack with weapons and tools. The $70 deluxe edition includes early access and entry to the closed beta, and some other goodies. Opt for the $80 ultimate edition, and you'll get all the perks from the other versions, along with 1100 Rust Coins and a special skin pack.