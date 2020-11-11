Sabrent's 1TB Rocket Gen4 SSD is just $150 on Amazon today

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your desktop’s storage to a faster SSD, Sabrent has a great daily deal on Amazon today that can help you do that without breaking the bank. The company’s 1TB Rocket Gen4 PCIe SSD is down to $150, which is $50 off its normal price and a record low. If you’d rather an external (and portable) solution, Sabrent’s 1TB Rocket Nano SSD has dropped to $128 and that’s about $40 off its normal price. Both of these are daily deals so the prices will go back up at the end of the day.
Buy Sabrent Rocket Gen4 PCIe SSD at Amazon - $150 Buy Sabrent Rocket Nano SSD at Amazon - $128