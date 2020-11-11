Sabrent's 1TB Rocket Gen4 SSD is just $150 on Amazon today

The Rocket Gen4 PCIe SSD was already a solid bang-for-your-buck internal drive. You’d pay more per gigabyte of storage with most other competitors, so even the Rocket’s $200 standard price is a decent one. It has a standard M.2 2280 form factor so it should work in any Gen4 slot. Sabrent estimates up to 5,000 MB/s read speeds and up to 4,400 MB/s write speeds when this drive is paired with a Gen4 motherboard. That’s important to keep in mind before you buy because you’ll only get Gen3 speeds if your PC has a Gen3 motherboard. While aesthetics aren’t super important when it comes to internal components, it doesn’t hurt that the Rocket has a lovely design on top of being a fast, reliable and affordable storage solution.

As for the Rocket Nano, it’s better suited for those that care about versatility and portability. It comes with USB-C to C and a USB-C to A cables so you can use it with a variety of machines and its USB 3.2 interface allows for speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. It’s also smaller than a credit card and weighs only 1.6 ounces, making it one of the most pocket-friendly SSDs we’ve seen. This sale even makes it about $30 cheaper than one of our favorite portable drives, the Samsung T7.

