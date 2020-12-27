Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix

What's on TV this week: NYE 2021, and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Also new this week: Bowl games, 'Doctor Who' and season three of 'Cobra Kai.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA (L to R) KIERNAN SHIPKA as SABRINA in episode, 216 of CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA. Cr. NETFLIX © 2020
As 2020 comes to a close we have the usual slew of wrap-ups and college football bowl games, but not many video games or movies to look forward to. Fans of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will get the series finale later this week, followed by an Afterparty special that looks back at the best shows of the year. On BBC America, you can expect a new Doctor Who special featuring the return of Captain Jack Harkness, Revolution of the Daleks.

Also on streaming, Amazon Prime has a comedy special of its own with Yearly Departed, and Netflix will even deliver season three of Cobra Kai. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Stargate Atlantis: The Complete Series

  • Honest Thief

  • The Last Shift

  • Wingspan (Switch)

  • Back to Belt (Xbox One)

Monday

  • Cops and Robbers, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Bills/Patriots, ABC/ESPN, 8:15 PM

  • His Dark Materials (season finale), HBO, 9 PM

Tuesday

  • A Teacher (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Lovestruck in the City, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Moonshiners, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Popstar's Best of 2020, CW, 8 PM

  • Alamo Bowl: Colorado vs. Texas, ESPN, 8 PM

  • The Year: 2020, ABC, 9 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

Wednesday

  • The Expanse, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Yearly Departed, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Equinox (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Vikings (series finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Best Leftovers Ever!, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Transformers: War for Cybertron, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Rope Curse 2, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Heroes on the Front Line, CW, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, ESPN, 8 PM

  • House of Payne, BET, 9 PM

  • Assisted Living, BET, 9:30 PM

Thursday

  • Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (series finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Best of Stand-up 2020, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Stand, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Texas 6, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Watch (series premiere), AMC+, 3 AM

  • Texas Bowl: Arkansas vs. TCU, ESPN, 8 PM

  • Hello 2021, YouTube, 10:30 PM

  • Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2021, Fox, 11 PM

  • Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest, ABC, 11:30 PM

  • NBC's New Year's Eve 2021 with Carson Daly, NBC, 11:30 PM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

Friday

  • Cobra Kai (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Insomnia (S1), Crackle, 3 AM

  • What Happened to Mr. Cha?, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Minimalists: Less is Now, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Headspace: Guide to Meditation (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sugar Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, ESPN, 8 PM

  • Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks, BBC America, 8 PM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Orange Bowl: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M, ESPN, 8 PM

  • Kidnapped in Paradise, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Saturday Night Live, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Call Me Kat (series premiere), Fox, 8 PM

  • Power Book II (season finale), Starz, 8 PM

  • Supermarket Sweep (season finale), ABC, 8 PM

  • Fatal Fiance, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • The Watch (series premiere), BBC America, 8 PM

  • Washington/Eagles, NBC, 8:20 PM

  • NCIS: LA (winter premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Outpost (winter finale), CW, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, ABC, 9 PM

  • In the Long Run (season premiere), Starz, 9 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Cal Fire (series premiere), Discovery, 10 PM

  • The Rookie (season premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • Your Honor, Showtime, 10 PM

All times listed are ET.

