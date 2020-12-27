What's on TV this week: NYE 2021, and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

As 2020 comes to a close we have the usual slew of wrap-ups and college football bowl games, but not many video games or movies to look forward to. Fans of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will get the series finale later this week, followed by an Afterparty special that looks back at the best shows of the year. On BBC America, you can expect a new Doctor Who special featuring the return of Captain Jack Harkness, Revolution of the Daleks.

Also on streaming, Amazon Prime has a comedy special of its own with Yearly Departed, and Netflix will even deliver season three of Cobra Kai. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).