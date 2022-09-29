PS5 launch title 'Sackboy: A Big Adventure' is coming to PC on October 27th

Sackboy: A Big Adventure has joined the rapidly expanding list of PlayStation games that Sony is bringing to PC. The PS5 launch title (which is also available on PS4) will pop up on Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 27th.

Sony says the PC version will support 4K resolution, have a targeted framerate of 120 FPS and offer variable refresh rates. You'll be able to explore Craftworld in an ultra-wide format as there's support for a range of screen ratios, including 21:9. Those with recent NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs should get a performance boost as well via DLSS2. There's also haptic feedback and dynamic trigger support if you use a DualSense controller. Alternatively, you can play with a mouse and keyboard.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure won't require an ultra powerful gaming rig. You will need at least an Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX-6300 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R7 265 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 60GB of storage.