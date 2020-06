Almost six years since LittleBigPlanet 3, Sackboy is getting his own adventure. During its PlayStation 5 livestream on Thursday, Sony showed off a new series spin-off called Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Sumo Digital, the same studio that worked on LittleBigPlanet 3, is developing the new 3D platformer. As you can see from the trailer, you’ll have to help the Sony mascot navigate colorful environments. It also looks like they’ll be plenty of opportunities for cooperative play.