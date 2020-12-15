Samsung confirms 'more accessible' foldables are in the works for 2021

Samsung seems to have weathered 2020 without too many issues, and with the year nearly over, the company has started talking about its path forward. In a blog post published this morning, Samsung smartphone chief TM Roh looked back at the year that was, but -- more importantly -- he also confirmed a few key updates to the company's mobile strategy going into the new year.
Perhaps his juiciest confirmation is that Samsung plans to bring some of the Galaxy Note's "most well-loved features" to other devices in the Galaxy line-up. That's the strongest indicator yet that one of the company's upcoming flagship Galaxy S21 smartphones will play nice Samsung's S Pen -- a shift long rumored in enthusiast circles, and one that could potentially spell the end for high-end Galaxy Note line. Coincidentally, Roh's remarks dovetail with reports suggesting the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature S Pen support, but will not house the S Pen internally -- it'll be up to users to figure out where to stow it. If true, that's far less elegant a solution than what the Galaxy Note offers, so eulogies for Samsung's pioneering line of phablets may be a bit premature.