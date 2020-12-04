Samsung's Android 11 and One UI 3 rollout begins with the Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 owners in Korea, the US and most European markets will soon get the Android 11-based One UI 3 software upgrade on their phones, if they haven’t yet. The tech giant has started rolling out One UI 3 after a few months of public beta testing, and the update is making its way to the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra first. In the US, Verizon (owner of Engadget’s parent company) has already released the system update with the new UI for the devices.

Samsung says the update will also make its way to more regions and more models in the near future. The Galaxy Note20, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Note10, Fold and S10 series are getting One UI 3.0 in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A series is getting the upgrade within the first half of 2021, though what’s supposedly a release schedule for Egypt posted on the Samsung Community page says the mid-range phones won’t be getting access to the UI until August next year.