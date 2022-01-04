Watch Samsung's CES 2022 event in eight minutes

Although many other major tech companies withdrew from having a physical presence at CES 2022, Samsung stayed the course. A t this year's show, it made a bunch of announcements and revealed an array of products, including the Galaxy S21 FE, a slightly more budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S21.

At 55 inches, the wild Odyssey Ark is Samsung's largest curved monitor to date. Elsewhere, Samsung showed off a portable projector with a built-in smart speaker, its latest QLED sets, a remote that can recharge using router radio waves and an updated TV interface with cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia baked in. You can catch up with the company's biggest news from CES with our eight-minute supercut.

