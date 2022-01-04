LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 04: Samsung Electronics Inc. Vice Chairman and CEO Jong-Hee Han delivers a keynote address at CES 2022 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, is being held in person from January 5-7, with some companies deciding to participate virtually only or canceling their attendance due to concerns over the major surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Watch Samsung's CES 2022 event in eight minutes

Check out a 55-inch curved monitor, a portable projector and much more.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|01.05.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
January 5th, 2022
In this article: odyssey ark, news, gear, gaming hub, samsung, tv, qled, projector, freestyle, monitor, cloud gaming, remote control, video, ces 2022

Although many other major tech companies withdrew from having a physical presence at CES 2022, Samsung stayed the course. A t this year's show, it made a bunch of announcements and revealed an array of products, including the Galaxy S21 FE, a slightly more budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S21.

At 55 inches, the wild Odyssey Ark is Samsung's largest curved monitor to date. Elsewhere, Samsung showed off a portable projector with a built-in smart speaker, its latest QLED sets, a remote that can recharge using router radio waves and an updated TV interface with cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia baked in. You can catch up with the company's biggest news from CES with our eight-minute supercut.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget