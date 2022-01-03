Samsung’s latest remote turns router radio waves into energy

Samsung has revamped the solar-charging remote it debuted at CES 2021. Along with using light to top up the battery, Samsung says the latest Eco Remote can convert routers' radio waves into energy to stay fully charged.

Using radio waves from routers to charge the battery is a smart idea, since that energy goes to waste otherwise. Several companies have tapped into radio frequency (RF) harvesting over the last several years, though the approach seems best suited to low-power devices such as TV remotes.

There's a solar panel on the rear of the remote, which has dedicated buttons for streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. The remote is made with recycled materials, which aligns with Samsung's sustainability efforts. While last year's Solar Cell Remote Control was only available in black, in 2022, there's a white option to match the look of Samsung's lifestyle TVs.