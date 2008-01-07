Latest in Gear

Samsung's 'Find My Mobile' now works when your phone is offline

Nearby Galaxy devices can scan for lost phones and tablets.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung’s Find My Mobile feature can now work even if your device is offline. If, say, someone has stolen your phone and turned off the data and WiFi antennae, you might still be able to track it down.

Offline tracking works with the help of nearby phones and tablets, as Samsung Galaxy devices that have the feature enabled can scan the area for others. As such, they can report the location of a lost phone or tablet, and even watches or earbuds that they’re able to ping. This might not be truly effective in rural areas where there’s a lower density of devices, but it's a welcome update that could help owners of lost phones and tablets recover them more frequently.

The offline tracking feature is available in version 7.1.08.0 of the Find my Mobile app, which is rolling out now, as 9to5 Google reported. You'll need to turn it on manually, though Samsung is alerting users to the option through a push notification.

