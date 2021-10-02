Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Pro are $30 off at Woot

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung not only hit the nail on the head with its new Galaxy S1 smartphones, but also with its new Galaxy Buds Pro. The wireless earbuds earned a score of 85 from us and now you can save $30 on a pair at Woot. The deals website is offering the Buds Pro for $170, which is the lowest price we’ve seen them since they debuted last month.

Buy Galaxy Buds Pro at Woot - $170

These are Samsung’s challengers to the AirPods Pro and they can hold their own against Apple’s offering. The Buds Pro have solid sound quality and active noise-cancellation. The latter has two options, high and low, and an additional four options that let you customize how much environmental noise the buds let in. They also have a feature called voice detection, which automatically lowers the volume and switches to ambient mode when it senses you speaking.

The Galaxy Buds Pro take design notes from both the Buds Live and the original Galaxy Buds, making them less ostentatious than the former and quite comfortable. They’re also IPX7-rated, so they’ll withstand accidental drops in water and contact with sweat when you’re working out. When it comes to battery life, the Buds Pro will last up to five hours and you can get an hour of listening after just five minutes of charging. The case that comes with them is wireless-charging compatible, too, so it’ll work with any of those Qi mats you may have around your home.

The Buds Pro are the best that Samsung has made so far, so Woot’s deal is a great opportunity to grab a pair if you’ve had your eye on ANC earbuds. If you’re also on the market for a new smartphone, you can save $100 on the Galaxy Buds Pro when you buy one of the Galaxy S21 smartphones at Amazon.

But a note on Woot: it’s owned by Amazon but the limited-time deals site has a totally different returns policy. You’ll pay for return shipping and orders are more difficult to cancel or modify. Be sure to check out Woot’s return policy before buying.

