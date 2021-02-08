Samsung's flagship S21 series phones are up to $200 off on Amazon

We called Samsung’s Galaxy S21 “the best Android phone for the money” thanks to the attractive new design, brilliant display and versatile cameras. The lower prices help a lot too, but $800 for the base model is still a lot for most folks. Now, Amazon is making them more interesting with a new deal, with prices of $700 for the Galaxy S21, the S21 Plus for $800 and $1,000 for the flagship S21 Ultra — discounts of $100, $200 and $200, respectively.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 at Amazon - $700 Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus at Amazon - $800Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at Amazon - $1,000
The retailer is also offering a 50 percent discount on Samsung’s newest AirPods rival, the excellent Buds Pro, when purchasing one of Samsung’s latest flagship models. Simply add the Samsung Buds Pro in Black — which normally retail for $200 — to your basket alongside a Samsung phone and it’ll automatically apply the $100 saving.
The Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus are largely similar 5G phones with high-end specs including beautiful 6.2-inch AMOLED displays with up to 120 Hz refresh rates, the latest Snapdragon 888 processors, 8GB of RAM and 4,000 mAh batteries that delivered 15 hours on a charge in our video rundown tests. You also get a versatile four-camera setup with a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. If you prefer large screens, the S21 Plus has a 6.7-inch display, compared to the 6.2-inch display on the S21.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra, meanwhile, is Samsung’s top-flight 5G smartphone that we called “capable but costly.” It comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X 1,440 x 3,200 display, 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 10-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 10-megpixel f/4.9 camera with 10x optical zoom and laser autofocus. Naturally, you get a Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM as well, along with a huge 5,000 mAh battery.
There are few downsides to any of the models, though the S21 has less resolution than the S20 and can deliver lower quality zoomed-in photos. The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s main issue is the lack of expandable storage and $1,200 price tag. However, it’s a lot more palatable at $1,000 if you’re looking for the ultimate Android smartphone experience.
