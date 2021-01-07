Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is cheaper and sports a QLED screen

I'm going to call it: Samsung makes the best-looking Chromebooks around. The company turned heads last CES with the Galaxy Chromebook -- a razer thin, bright red convertible with a 4K OLED screen. Its other Galaxy laptops like the Book Flex series are also beautifully designed, with similarly sharp profiles and gorgeous colors. But in spite of its good looks, the Galaxy Chromebook suffered from atrocious battery life, due in large part to its 4K OLED screen. It also cost a whopping $999, rivaling Google’s original Pixelbook on costliness.
This CES, Samsung might be remedying those issues with the new Galaxy Chromebook 2. It starts at a more palatable $550, comes with a Full HD QLED display and promises up to 14 hours of juice on a charge. This makes it the first Chromebook packing quantum dot panels, too. Despite the lower price, the Chromebook 2 is just as eye-catching as its predecessor, with a sleek 0.55-inch profile that’s a tad thicker than the original (0.39 inches). For those that don’t want such a bright shade, there’s also a silver color option available.