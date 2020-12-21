Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 looks like its predecessor in leaked image

Samsung is apparently working on a follow-up to the Galaxy Chromebook it released earlier this year. And based on a photo leaked by Evan Blass (a.k.a. evleaks), it pretty much looks like its predecessor with some minor differences: Samsung has rearranged its ports a bit and made sure it’s the same color all around. If you take a look at our review of the Galaxy Chromebook 1, you’ll see that the old orange model had silver edges, whereas the new one has solid orange coloring.

If the upcoming Chromebook truly looks almost identical to the first, whether it’s worth the purchase or not depends on its specs and pricing. The first Galaxy Chromebook costs $999 and is one of the priciest options you can get if you’re shopping for a laptop powered by Google’s Chrome OS. There are plenty of decent Chromebooks out there that are around half the price or less — Google’s own Pixelbook Go will “only” set you back $650.