Amazon knocks $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

We gave the Galaxy S20+ a score of 85, and the biggest difference between it and the S20 Ultra is the camera system. While the S20 Ultra has a crazy 108-megapixel camera with 100x Space Zoom and a 4x optical-zoom system, the S20+ has a 64MP camera with 30x Space Zoom and a 3x optical-zoom system. We actually think the S20+ has the more reliable camera setup — the Ultra’s picture quality deteriorated beyond 10x and full-res images taken with the 108MP camera were somewhat noisy.

The S20+, on the other hand, produced solid photos both in natural like and while using Night Mode. It even has an extra time-of-flight sensor that helps measure depth for portrait photos and AR functions. Our biggest gripe with its camera system was the finicky autofocus feature.

The overall solid camera system contributes to the fact that the Galaxy S20+ is one of the best Android phones you can get right now. It also has excellent performance thanks to its Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of RAM, a premium build, a lovely 120Hz display and a long-lasting battery. Aside from the autofocus issue mentioned earlier, we weren’t thrilled about the S20+’s premium price tag. Normally priced at $1,200, it’s more expensive than most other flagships. But it’s a much easier sell at $950, which makes this sale a good time to grab one for you or for someone on your holiday list.

