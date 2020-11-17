Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Amazon knocks $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

That brings the 128GB model down to $950.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
2h ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
Cherlynn Low / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Almost all of the handsets Samsung announced this year are premium in every way — including price. But Amazon has made it a bit easier to grab the Galaxy S20+ 5G with a new sale that discounts the smartphone by $250, bringing it down to $950. That’s the best price we’ve seen in a while — the lowest it’s ever been was $899 during Amazon Prime Day, but otherwise it’s hovered between $1,000 and $1,200. The handset is currently available at this sale price in the black, gray and blue color options.

Buy Galaxy S20+ 5G at Amazon - $950

We gave the Galaxy S20+ a score of 85, and the biggest difference between it and the S20 Ultra is the camera system. While the S20 Ultra has a crazy 108-megapixel camera with 100x Space Zoom and a 4x optical-zoom system, the S20+ has a 64MP camera with 30x Space Zoom and a 3x optical-zoom system. We actually think the S20+ has the more reliable camera setup — the Ultra’s picture quality deteriorated beyond 10x and full-res images taken with the 108MP camera were somewhat noisy.

The S20+, on the other hand, produced solid photos both in natural like and while using Night Mode. It even has an extra time-of-flight sensor that helps measure depth for portrait photos and AR functions. Our biggest gripe with its camera system was the finicky autofocus feature.

The overall solid camera system contributes to the fact that the Galaxy S20+ is one of the best Android phones you can get right now. It also has excellent performance thanks to its Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of RAM, a premium build, a lovely 120Hz display and a long-lasting battery. Aside from the autofocus issue mentioned earlier, we weren’t thrilled about the S20+’s premium price tag. Normally priced at $1,200, it’s more expensive than most other flagships. But it’s a much easier sell at $950, which makes this sale a good time to grab one for you or for someone on your holiday list.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, holiday20, holidaydeal20, VMHoliday2020, bfcm20, Samsung, Galaxy S20+ 5G, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

View
The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

View
NVIDIA's latest desktop workstation has four 80GB GPUs

NVIDIA's latest desktop workstation has four 80GB GPUs

View
Oppo's X 2021 rollable concept phone expands in your hand

Oppo's X 2021 rollable concept phone expands in your hand

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr