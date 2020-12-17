Samsung’s Galaxy S21 color schemes pop in newly leaked images

By now, we're all pretty much convinced Samsung is pushing up its schedule and prepping for a major smartphone launch in early 2021 -- maybe as early as January 14th, otherwise known as the last day of CES. Point is, we won't have long to wait for a proper Unpacking, but in the meantime, new images published by prolific leaker Evan Blass offers what might be our best looks yet at Samsung's latest flagship devices. (Well, unless you count that one, extremely early hands-on video that’s already live on YouTube.)

As previously reported, the standard Galaxy S21 will come in four colors: white, gray, purple and pink. This smaller model is expected to pack a flat 6.2-inch AMOLED display -- that's on-par with last year's S20 -- along with a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 64MP telephoto shooter around back. And unlike what we saw with Samsung's most premium phone last year, the S21 series will ship with either a Snapdragon 888 or one of the company's new Exynos 2100 chipsets, depending on where you buy it.