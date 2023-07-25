Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: How to watch

Samsung Unpacked 2023

While Samsung already revealed its flagship Galaxy S23 phones earlier this year, summer is reserved for its foldable devices. This year, that event is taking place in South Korea, with the company teasing not just the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices, but smartwatches and tablets as well — for more, check out our preview and video on what to expect. You'll have a couple of ways to follow along, so keep reading to find out more.

When is Samsung Unpacked 2023?

Unpacked 2023 takes place in Samsung's home country of South Korea for the first time, and will be streamed live on July 26th at 7AM ET.

How to watch Samsung Unpacked 2023

If yu can get up that early, Samsung is streaming the event on its website and YouTube channel and we've embedded the livestream above. If you'd rather have some in-depth commentary (or both), Engadget will be liveblogging the event starting at 7AM ET / 4AM PT / 11AM BST, and we have a reporter on the ground in South Korea. Follow all the activities by bookmarking our liveblog here, which will go live tomorrow morning.

