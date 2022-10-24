Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale for $230 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

This is a good time to buy a smartwatch as an early holiday gift, or to help track those increasingly chilly outdoor runs. Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at a new low of $230 for a 40mm Bluetooth model, or $50 below the official price. The LTE version has been similarly discounted to $280. And if you crave the titanium case, brighter display or larger battery of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you can buy the discounted Bluetooth version for $400 or its LTE counterpart for $430.

The Galaxy Watch 5 remains our smartwatch pick if you're an Android user. As we noted in our review, the regular model has a pleasingly minimalist yet gym-ready design with robust health and fitness tracking. Apart from a few legibility quirks, the Wear OS 3 interface is easy to use while offering a solid range of apps. The 5 Pro, meanwhile, is tougher and lasts longer on a charge — important if you're going on fall hikes.

Battery life can be short on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 with the always-on display enabled, and the Pro may be too bulky for thinner wrists. And like last year, Samsung's wristwear is a non-starter if you're an iPhone owner. If those aren't obstacles, though, the Watch 5 is easy to recommend over the Pixel Watch and similar competitors.

