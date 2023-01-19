Sponsored Links

Samsung's Galaxy Watch will soon stream live video from Nest and Ring cameras

An update will enable users to control air purifiers, thermostats and blinds from their wrist too.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on a wrist, with some lights reflecting off its screen.
Cherlynn Low / Engadget
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|@krisholt|January 19, 2023 10:11 AM

Samsung says it's bringing more smart home features to Galaxy Watch devices. It will enable users to view live feeds from home and doorbell Ring and Nest cameras on their smartwatch. Ring camera owners can also use the two-way intercom feature from their Galaxy Watch. Samsung first brought Nest integration to the SmartThings ecosystem in early 2021.

Users will soon be able to control a broader selection of devices from their wrist as well, including smart air purifiers, thermostats and blinds. This builds on existing Galaxy Watch support for TVs, air conditioners, lights and other devices.

Samsung says users won't need to open the SmartThings app to control their smart home devices. They can swipe right from the watch face to access those functions. The company didn't reveal exactly when the update will be available, but we could learn more details at Unpacked on February 1st.

