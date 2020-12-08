Samsung SmartThings can now control Google Nest devices

Remember Bixby, Samsung’s voice-activated assistant? While the company doesn’t seem any closer to finally abandoning the AI, it is at least becoming more open to letting people use Google Assistant on its devices. Starting in January, Google and Samsung plan to integrate their respective platforms more closely together. To start, you’ll be able to control your Nest devices, including cameras, thermostats and doorbells, through Samsung’s SmartThings apps. If you happen to own a compatible Samsung smart TV or appliance, you’ll be able to control those Nest devices from there too.

The two companies have also streamlined the process of enabling Assistant on your Samsung devices to encourage you to try the AI. Setup now involves going into any one of several Samsung apps, including SmartThings, and linking Assistant. What’s more, it’s possible to interact with Samsung devices through Assistant in six additional languages, including French, German, Portuguese, Japanese and, perhaps most notably from Samsung’s perspective, Korean.