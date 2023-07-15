Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr+: A clamshell comparison

Here's how Samsung's new foldable compares to its most prominent competitor.

Two Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones sit on a desk, half-folded and facing opposite directions.
Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget
Jeff Dunn
Jeff Dunn|@deffjunn|July 26, 2023 7:45 AM

Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest clamshell-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new handset's biggest change is a 3.4-inch cover display that is significantly larger than the 1.9-inch outer panel on last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4. This should generally make the device more convenient when it's folded up, as there's now more space to reply to texts, check notifications, take selfies and the like. Other upgrades include a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a redesigned hinge that makes the whole package slimmer when folded.

The larger external display brings the Galaxy Z Flip 5 much more in line with the Moto Razr+, another flip-style foldable that arrived earlier this year. To assist anyone deciding between the two devices, we've laid out how the two devices compare on the spec sheet below. Raw specs can't tell the whole story, of course: Our Razr+ review found that phone's camera performance to lag behind its peers, and Samsung and Motorola are taking different approaches to how Android works on the outer display. Still, if you're thinking of dropping $1,000 on one of these devices, here's a quick look at the hardware that money will get you. For more details on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, check out our hands-on preview.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Motorola Razr+

Pricing (MSRP)

$999.99

$999.99

Dimensions

Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (6.5 x 2.83 x .27 inches)

Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm (3.35 x 2.83 x .59 inches)

Unfolded: 170.83 x 73.95 x 6.99mm (6.73 x 2.91 x .28 inches)

Folded: 88.42 x 73.95 x 15.1mm (3.48 x 2.81 x .59 inches)

Weight

187g (6.6oz)

184.5g (6.51oz)

Magenta model: 188.5g (6.65oz)

Display size

Unfolded: 6.7 inches

External cover: 3.4 inches

Unfolded: 6.9 inches

External cover: 3.6 inches

Display resolution

Unfolded: 2,640 x 1,080 (426ppi)

External cover: 720 x 748 (306ppi)

Unfolded: 2,640 x 1,080 (413ppi)

External cover: 1,066 x 1,056 (413ppi)

Display type

Main: Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz)

External cover: Super AMOLED (60Hz)

Main: pOLED (165Hz)

External cover: pOLED (144Hz)

Battery

3,700mAh

3,800mAh

Storage

256GB, 512GB (not expandable)

256GB (not expandable)

Rear camera(s)

Main: 12MP, f/1.8, 1.8μm

Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, 1.12μm

Main: 12MP, f/1.5, 1.4μm

Ultrawide: 13MP, f/2.2, 1.12μm

4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60fps video

Front camera(s)

10MP, f/2.2, 1.22μm

32MP, f/2.4, 0.7μm

4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60fps video

SoC

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

Octa-core CPU

Adreno 740 GPU

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Octa-core CPU

Adreno 730 GPU

RAM

8GB

8GB

WiFi

WiFi 6E

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth

v5.3

v5.3

OS

Android 13

One UI 5.1.1

Android 13

Colors

Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender

Samsung.com exclusive: Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow

Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta

Other features

IPX8 water resistance, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

IP52 water resistance, 30W wired charging, 5W wireless charging

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr+: A clamshell comparison
thebuyersguide
news
gear
samsung unpacked
samsung
unpacked
Shopping
streamshopping
Commerce