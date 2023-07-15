Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr+: A clamshell comparison

Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest clamshell-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new handset's biggest change is a 3.4-inch cover display that is significantly larger than the 1.9-inch outer panel on last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4. This should generally make the device more convenient when it's folded up, as there's now more space to reply to texts, check notifications, take selfies and the like. Other upgrades include a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a redesigned hinge that makes the whole package slimmer when folded.

The larger external display brings the Galaxy Z Flip 5 much more in line with the Moto Razr+, another flip-style foldable that arrived earlier this year. To assist anyone deciding between the two devices, we've laid out how the two devices compare on the spec sheet below. Raw specs can't tell the whole story, of course: Our Razr+ review found that phone's camera performance to lag behind its peers, and Samsung and Motorola are taking different approaches to how Android works on the outer display. Still, if you're thinking of dropping $1,000 on one of these devices, here's a quick look at the hardware that money will get you. For more details on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, check out our hands-on preview.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Motorola Razr+ Pricing (MSRP) $999.99 $999.99 Dimensions Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (6.5 x 2.83 x .27 inches) Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm (3.35 x 2.83 x .59 inches) Unfolded: 170.83 x 73.95 x 6.99mm (6.73 x 2.91 x .28 inches) Folded: 88.42 x 73.95 x 15.1mm (3.48 x 2.81 x .59 inches) Weight 187g (6.6oz) 184.5g (6.51oz) Magenta model: 188.5g (6.65oz) Display size Unfolded: 6.7 inches External cover: 3.4 inches Unfolded: 6.9 inches External cover: 3.6 inches Display resolution Unfolded: 2,640 x 1,080 (426ppi) External cover: 720 x 748 (306ppi) Unfolded: 2,640 x 1,080 (413ppi) External cover: 1,066 x 1,056 (413ppi) Display type Main: Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz) External cover: Super AMOLED (60Hz) Main: pOLED (165Hz) External cover: pOLED (144Hz) Battery 3,700mAh 3,800mAh Storage 256GB, 512GB (not expandable) 256GB (not expandable) Rear camera(s) Main: 12MP, f/1.8, 1.8μm Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, 1.12μm Main: 12MP, f/1.5, 1.4μm Ultrawide: 13MP, f/2.2, 1.12μm 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60fps video Front camera(s) 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22μm 32MP, f/2.4, 0.7μm 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60fps video SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Octa-core CPU Adreno 740 GPU Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform Octa-core CPU Adreno 730 GPU RAM 8GB 8GB WiFi WiFi 6E WiFi 6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 OS Android 13 One UI 5.1.1 Android 13 Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender Samsung.com exclusive: Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta Other features IPX8 water resistance, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging IP52 water resistance, 30W wired charging, 5W wireless charging

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.