Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr+: A clamshell comparison

Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest clamshell-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new handset's biggest change is a 3.4-inch cover display that is significantly larger than the 1.9-inch outer panel on last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4. This should generally make the device more convenient when it's folded up, as there's now more space to reply to texts, check notifications, take selfies and the like. Other upgrades include a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a redesigned hinge that makes the whole package slimmer when folded.
The larger external display brings the Galaxy Z Flip 5 much more in line with the Moto Razr+, another flip-style foldable that arrived earlier this year. To assist anyone deciding between the two devices, we've laid out how the two devices compare on the spec sheet below. Raw specs can't tell the whole story, of course: Our Razr+ review found that phone's camera performance to lag behind its peers, and Samsung and Motorola are taking different approaches to how Android works on the outer display. Still, if you're thinking of dropping $1,000 on one of these devices, here's a quick look at the hardware that money will get you. For more details on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, check out our hands-on preview.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Motorola Razr+
Pricing (MSRP)
$999.99
$999.99
Dimensions
Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (6.5 x 2.83 x .27 inches)
Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm (3.35 x 2.83 x .59 inches)
Unfolded: 170.83 x 73.95 x 6.99mm (6.73 x 2.91 x .28 inches)
Folded: 88.42 x 73.95 x 15.1mm (3.48 x 2.81 x .59 inches)
Weight
187g (6.6oz)
184.5g (6.51oz)
Magenta model: 188.5g (6.65oz)
Display size
Unfolded: 6.7 inches
External cover: 3.4 inches
Unfolded: 6.9 inches
External cover: 3.6 inches
Display resolution
Unfolded: 2,640 x 1,080 (426ppi)
External cover: 720 x 748 (306ppi)
Unfolded: 2,640 x 1,080 (413ppi)
External cover: 1,066 x 1,056 (413ppi)
Display type
Main: Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz)
External cover: Super AMOLED (60Hz)
Main: pOLED (165Hz)
External cover: pOLED (144Hz)
Battery
3,700mAh
3,800mAh
Storage
256GB, 512GB (not expandable)
256GB (not expandable)
Rear camera(s)
Main: 12MP, f/1.8, 1.8μm
Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, 1.12μm
Main: 12MP, f/1.5, 1.4μm
Ultrawide: 13MP, f/2.2, 1.12μm
4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60fps video
Front camera(s)
10MP, f/2.2, 1.22μm
32MP, f/2.4, 0.7μm
4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60fps video
SoC
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Octa-core CPU
Adreno 740 GPU
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform
Octa-core CPU
Adreno 730 GPU
RAM
8GB
8GB
WiFi
WiFi 6E
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth
v5.3
v5.3
OS
Android 13
One UI 5.1.1
Android 13
Colors
Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender
Samsung.com exclusive: Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow
Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta
Other features
IPX8 water resistance, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
IP52 water resistance, 30W wired charging, 5W wireless charging