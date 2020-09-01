Latest in Gear

Watch Samsung unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in detail with us at 9:40 AM ET

Unpacked Part 2, here we go!
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
2h ago
Samsung

Oh, so you thought Samsung was done with its phone announcements this year? Not a chance. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra may already be in the company's rear-view mirror, but today it plans to talk about the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 in much greater detail than it did at Unpacked in August, and we're going to discuss those revelations live as they happen.

We know what Samsung's next-generation foldable looks like, and we have a pretty good grasp on what's inside it, but some lingering questions demand answers. When is this going to launch? How much is it going to cost? What carriers are playing ball this time? Join me and Engadget Reviews Editor Cherlynn Low at 9:40AM Eastern/6:40AM Pacific today on YouTube -- or, uh, below this paragraph -- so we can figure it all out together.

