Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Samsung will give the Galaxy Z Fold 2 a proper unveiling on September 1st

"Unpacked Part 2" starts at 10AM ET next Tuesday.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
28m ago
Samsung Unpacked Part 2
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Toward the end of its last Unpacked press conference, Samsung spent a surprising amount of time talking about its new Galaxy Z Fold 2 before promising more detail on September 1st. Now, the company has made those plans more concrete: Rather than a news dump or PR blast, Samsung will stage a streamed event at 10AM Eastern/7AM Pacific that day to focus on the foldable. In years past, such an announcement would've been made on the ground at the IFA trade show in Berlin, but continued concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Samsung to back out of the event in July.

The Z Fold 2 was leaked fairly thoroughly in the run-up to Samsung's summer Unpacked event, and its many rumored improvements -- a bigger external display, a redesigned hinge and a faster Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset -- were spot-on. And more recently, at least one YouTuber has managed to obtain the phone and give it the full (and flashy) video review treatment. In other words, most of the usual smartphone bits to get excited over are fairly well-understood, so the most valuable information Samsung is sitting on now is considerably more practical.

Samsung has previously said that pre-orders for the Z Fold 2 would also begin on September 1st, but it has yet to provide any guidance on its price. The original model cost just shy of $2,000 at launch, so expect the sequel’s price tag to land in the same ballpark. (That said, Samsung’s choice of improved components may have forced the company to jack up the price slightly.) And while AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have all committed to carrying this updated foldable in the US, there's still no word on a release date. For now though, all that’s left to do is wait for Samsung to fill us in on the final details — unless some intrepid leakers beat it to the punch again.

