Samsung will give the Galaxy Z Fold 2 a proper unveiling on September 1st

Toward the end of its last Unpacked press conference, Samsung spent a surprising amount of time talking about its new Galaxy Z Fold 2 before promising more detail on September 1st. Now, the company has made those plans more concrete: Rather than a news dump or PR blast, Samsung will stage a streamed event at 10AM Eastern/7AM Pacific that day to focus on the foldable. In years past, such an announcement would've been made on the ground at the IFA trade show in Berlin, but continued concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Samsung to back out of the event in July.

The Z Fold 2 was leaked fairly thoroughly in the run-up to Samsung's summer Unpacked event, and its many rumored improvements -- a bigger external display, a redesigned hinge and a faster Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset -- were spot-on. And more recently, at least one YouTuber has managed to obtain the phone and give it the full (and flashy) video review treatment. In other words, most of the usual smartphone bits to get excited over are fairly well-understood, so the most valuable information Samsung is sitting on now is considerably more practical.